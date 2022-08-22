Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 5:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell called on the bloc to be more selective about banning Russian visas, saying that while the EU shouldn’t open its doors to oligarchs, “there are many Russians that want to flee the country because they don’t want to live in this situation.” “To forbid the entrance to all Russians is not a good idea,” Borrell said.

