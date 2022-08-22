Borrell against banning all Russian visas
August 22, 2022 5:12 pm
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell called on the bloc to be more selective about banning Russian visas, saying that while the EU shouldn’t open its doors to oligarchs, “there are many Russians that want to flee the country because they don’t want to live in this situation.” “To forbid the entrance to all Russians is not a good idea,” Borrell said.