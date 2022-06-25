Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBloomberg: Russia may be few months from having to slow operations for major regroup

This item is part of our running news digest

June 15, 2022 10:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After having used up much of its military capacity in the first months of its full-scale war, Russia is searching across the country for manpower and weapons, including old tanks from the Far East, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed senior European officials. Russia may also be forced to announce a mass mobilization to continue its fight, the officials said.

