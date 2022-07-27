Bloomberg: Putin says sanctions cause ‘colossal’ problems in Russian tech industry
July 18, 2022
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told officials during a video conference on strategic development goals that Russia is facing "colossal problems" in the high-tech sector due to international sanctions, but that Russia will not allow its economy to fall back decades and will look for solutions by relying on domestic resources, Bloomberg reports.