externalBloomberg: Putin says sanctions cause ‘colossal’ problems in Russian tech industry

This item is part of our running news digest

July 18, 2022 4:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told officials during a video conference on strategic development goals that Russia is facing "colossal problems" in the high-tech sector due to international sanctions, but that Russia will not allow its economy to fall back decades and will look for solutions by relying on domestic resources, Bloomberg reports. 

