Bloomberg: Europe expects to pay bulk of Ukraine’s reconstruction costs
This item is part of our running news digest
April 19, 2022 12:06 pm
The European Union is planning to establish a solidarity trust fund to finance the reconstruction of war-shattered Ukraine as member states were told they should expect to pay the bulk of the costs. The European Commission told diplomats it’s working on an EU instrument focusing on the long-term needs of the country instead of a multilateral tool since the bloc will foot much of the bill, according to people familiar with the discussion.