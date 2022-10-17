Bloomberg: EU guidance weakens sanctions on Russian coal.
September 21, 2022 12:19 am
According to Bloomberg, a new guidance by the European Commission says that the transfer of some Russian goods, including coal and related products, “should be allowed to combat food and energy insecurity around the world.” Poland and the Baltic countries have criticized the updated sanctions guidance during meetings between European ministers, asking the commission to “withhold publication of the document until the matter was addressed,” Bloomberg reported, citing its anonymous sources.
