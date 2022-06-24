Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBBC: Russia bans British PM Johnson and other ministers from entering country.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 16, 2022 1:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
BBC reported that the decision was made over the U.K.'s "hostile" stance on Moscow's war in Ukraine.

