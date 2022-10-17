Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Azov senior officer: Russian intelligence tried to recruit Azov soldiers to 'fight against US, West'

October 6, 2022 3:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian military intelligence attempted to enlist members of the Azov Regiment, the defenders of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, according to Bohdan Krotevych, the regiment's chief executive officer. It happened after they were released from captivity. 

The Russians told them they'd fight "against the U.S. and the West," but Azov soldiers refused, Krotevych said on Oct. 6.

On Sept. 28, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said Ukraine continues negotiating with Russia for an all-for-all prisoner exchange. According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Russia keeps 2,500 Ukrainian POWs as of Sept. 25.

On Sept. 21, Russia released 215 prisoners of war, including 108 members of the Azov Regiment, which is part of Ukraine's National Guard.

