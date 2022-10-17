Intelligence chief: Ukraine, Russia negotiate all-for-all prisoner swap
September 28, 2022 10:20 pm
According to Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine continues to negotiate prisoner exchanges, but the process takes a long time.
The exchange of 215 prisoners of war, including Azovstal defenders, that happened on Sept. 21 was being prepared for two months, Budanov added.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk earlier said that Russia currently keeps 2,500 Ukrainian POWs.
