externalAuthorities eliminate 5 Russian bot farms since start of invasion.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 29, 2022 10:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesperson for the Security Service of Ukraine, said the bot farms with more than 100,000 fake accounts were active on various social media platforms, including those currently banned in Ukraine. The bots were working in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Ternopil, Poltava and Zakarpattia to spread disinformation, Russian ideology and justification for the war, he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

