Austrian Chancellor: Austria could confiscate Gazprom storage facility if Russia fails to supply gas
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 5:25 am
Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer made the comment in an interview on May 12 with the newspaper Kronen Zeitung. The storage facility near Salzburg is the largest in Austria and the second in Central Europe and is currently empty, Kronen Zeitung reported. Earlier, Austria refused to comply with Russia's demands EU countries pay for gas in rubles.