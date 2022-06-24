Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 13, 2022 5:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer made the comment in an interview on May 12 with the newspaper Kronen Zeitung. The storage facility near Salzburg is the largest in Austria and the second in Central Europe and is currently empty, Kronen Zeitung reported. Earlier, Austria refused to comply with Russia's demands EU countries pay for gas in rubles.

