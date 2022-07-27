Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 3:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video showing an aerial attack that they say destroyed eight 152-mm howitzers Msta-B, personnel of the division, vehicles, ammunition and fortifications of the Russian military in an unspecified location in Ukraine.  

