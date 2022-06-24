Another Russian general killed in Ukraine.
March 25, 2022 4:04 pm
Russian lieutenant-general and commander of Russia's 49th division Yakov Ryezantsev was killed in Chornobaivka, just north of Kherson, a site of intense fighting, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of Ukraine's presidential office. Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that six Russian generals had been killed in fighting, making Ryazantsev the seventh general in just a month.