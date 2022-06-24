Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 12, 2022 11:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most of them, 2,343 people, fled Mariupol, Berdyansk, Polohy, Melitopol, and Vasylivka. They arrived by their own cars to Zaporizhzhia, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. 328 people were evacuated from towns in Luhansk Oblast. Buses that left Zaporizhzhia to evacuate people from the cities of Energodar, Tokmak and Berdyansk were blocked by the Russian military.

