Russians hit Sloviansk with Iskander missiles, killing 3 people and wounding 6.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 31, 2022 8:46 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on May 31 that three people have been killed and six injured after Russia hit the city of Sloviansk with missiles. One building of a local school and at least seven high-rises were damaged. The exact number of victims will not be known until the completion of rescue operations which are currently underway.