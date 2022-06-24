Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussians hit Sloviansk with Iskander missiles, killing 3 people and wounding 6.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 31, 2022 8:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on May 31 that three people have been killed and six injured after Russia hit the city of Sloviansk with missiles. One building of a local school and at least seven high-rises were damaged. The exact number of victims will not be known until the completion of rescue operations which are currently underway.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok