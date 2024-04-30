Skip to content
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, North Korean missiles, Kharkiv, Russian attacks
Reuters: UN says North Korean-made missile struck Kharkiv in January

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 8:55 AM 2 min read
Damaged buildings in the center of Kharkiv after a Russian attack on the city on Jan. 2, 2024. U.N. officials have concluded that North Korean missiles were used in the strike. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Debris found after a missile strike on Kharkiv on Jan. 2 came from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, according to a U.N. sanctions committee report issued on April 29 and viewed by Reuters.

Both Ukrainian and U.S. officials have previously said that Russia has been using North Korean-produced missiles to attack Ukraine. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik also said that Russia is likely purchasing more advanced missiles from North Korea that could be used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

According to the U.N. report, inspectors concluded that Russia used missiles procured from North Korea in a strike on Kharkiv that killed at least three people and injured dozens more.

The inspectors said that fragments "recovered from a missile that landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 2, 2024, derives from a DPRK (North Korean) Hwasong-11 series missile"

Having studied the missile fragments in a field investigation in Kharkiv, the inspectors "found no evidence that the missile was made by Russia."

Russia's purchase of North Korean missiles is a violation of U.N. sanctions.

North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

There have also been concerns about what Russia may be providing North Korea in return for the shipments of military hardware and ammunition. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Russia has been assisting North Korea in upgrading its military capabilities, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear technology.

South Korea sanctions Russian organizations, individuals over cooperation with Pyongyang
South Korea has imposed new sanctions against two Russian organizations, two individuals, and two ships over cooperation with North Korea, the South Korean Foreign Ministry reported on April 2.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.