Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, Long-range missiles, Missiles
Edit post

US: Russia attacked Ukraine with North Korean missiles at least 10 times

by Kateryna Hodunova March 20, 2024 10:14 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center L) and North Korean President Kim Jong Un (center R) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Oblast on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There had been at least 10 cases of Russia using North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine, said Jung Pak, the U.S. Senior Official for North Korea, as reported by the Voice of America (VoA) on March 18.

North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, said on March 14 that Russia had used nearly 50 North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is five times more than the numbers announced by Pak.

"This is, of course, concerning to us that we have a known proliferator in (North Korea) selling weapons to Russia, and to be able to conduct their unlawful brutal attack on Ukraine, killing Ukrainian people, destroying Ukraine infrastructure, and just destroying lives," Pak said.

Pak also announced that North Korea reportedly supplied Russia with at least 10,000 containers of weaponry, which is almost three thousand more compared to the numbers unveiled by South Korea's Defense Ministry in February.

According to Pak, North Korea is not doing it "for free" and could be learning from Russia's use of these weapons and ballistic missiles on the battlefield.

"There are almost certainly things that (North Korea) wants in return. And we're concerned about what might be going to the other side," Pak added.

One of the first cases of Russia using North Korean ballistic missiles was recorded on Dec. 30, 2023, during an attack on Zaporizhzhia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) wrote.

Later on, Russia's use of North Korean missiles was officially confirmed in the attack on Kharkiv on Jan. 2. Two other cases of the launch of North Korean missiles at Kharkiv Oblast are currently being investigated, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:18 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.