South Korea sanctions Russian organizations, individuals over cooperation with Pyongyang

This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korea has imposed new sanctions against two Russian organizations, two individuals, and two ships over cooperation with North Korea, the South Korean Foreign Ministry reported on April 2.

North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

There have also been concerns about what Russia may be providing North Korea in return for the shipments of military hardware and ammunition. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Russia has been assisting North Korea in upgrading its military capabilities, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear technology.

The latest South Korean sanctions target two Russian ships involved in transporting military supplies to North Korea, according to the ministry’s statement.

Two Russian organizations and two individuals representing each organization were also reportedly sanctioned for involvement in "financing North Korea's nuclear and missile development" by sending North Korean workers to Russia.

"Military cooperation, including the Russia-North Korea arms trade, is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and an act that seriously threatens peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but around the world," reads the statement.

"The government and the international community have continuously urged Russia and North Korea to immediately stop military cooperation."

The U.S. and South Korea announced jointly coordinated sanctions on March 27 against six individuals and two entities involved in financing North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program. Two of the individuals named are North Korean nationals based in Russia.

Unnamed sources in Western intelligence told the New York Times in February 2024 that Russia has likely helped North Korea unblock frozen funds and otherwise worked to connect the country with international financial institutions it has long been shut out of.

The Financial Times and other media outlets have reported that Russia may be defying sanctions to supply North Korea with oil, possibly in exchange for military equipment.