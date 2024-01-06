Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy

by Abbey Fenbert January 6, 2024 4:04 AM 2 min read
People walk past the United Nations headquarters on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has slowed economic growth around the world, particularly in the EU, a United Nations official told a reporter from the Ukrainian outlet Ukrinform on Jan. 5.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy." Rashid led the writing team for the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report, which the UN released Jan. 4.

Rashid said that the EU's GDP grew by only 0.6% last year, and that next year the expected growth rate is 1.2%.

"This is a very, very modest growth rate for the region," said Rashid.

He said the slowed growth was a "direct impact" of Russia's war, and that Europe will confront "many challenges in the future because of the war."

Rashid also said that Germany's economic situation in 2023 constituted a "technical recession."

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Dec. 28 that despite wartime hardships, the country's economy saw positive growth in 2023. She also reported that Ukraine's exports are forecasted to grow by 9% in 2024.

Officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in November 2023 praised the Ukrainian economy for its "remarkable resilience" but acknowledged that the situation remains uncertain as long as the war drags on.  

10 books to better understand wartime Ukraine
Ukraine’s authors should have been able to dedicate their lives to honing their craft. Instead, many of them have stepped up to contribute to the war effort and fight back against Russian aggression. Like any other member of society, Ukrainian authors have lost loved ones and colleagues to Russia’
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.