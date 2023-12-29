Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's economy sees growth in 2023 despite war

by Lance Luo December 29, 2023 7:34 AM 1 min read
Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a press tour on humanitarian demining, Sept. 20, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's economy recorded positive growth this year despite significant wartime challenges, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Dec. 28.

"The key figure describing this year economically is almost 5 percent GDP growth. Our economy not only did not fall but grew at a pace that no one expected."

Ukraine is trying to maintain economic stability as uncertainty around funding from Western donors has proven to be a critical long-term challenge while the country endures Russian strikes on key infrastructure.

Expenditures on military operations are counted in GDP figures and may provide a short-term spending boost.

Earlier in December, Ukraine agreed with creditors from the G7 and the Paris Club to extend debt restructuring to 2027.

President Zelensky in Kyiv on Dec. 19 told reporters he plans to reduce government expenditures because significant funding will be needed for fresh mobilization efforts.

Ukraine risks a serious economic downturn in 2024 unless its Western supporters can muster enough funds to fill a massive hole in its budget, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Politico in November.

US lawmakers will not reach deal in 2023 for more Ukraine aid
The United States Senate will not be voting on a deal this year to provide more aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Dec. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.