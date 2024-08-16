Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
UN representative in Ukraine reports torture of Ukrainian POWs in Russian captivity

by Daria Svitlyk August 16, 2024 6:31 PM 2 min read
Activists and relatives of Ukrainian POWs urge for the return of the soldiers home from Russian captivity at the Kontraktova Square on Jan. 21, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The head of mission for the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Bell, reported that Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories are systematically subjected to torture.

Bell made this statement on Aug. 16 during her meeting with Dmytro Usov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Bell emphasized that testimonies from liberated Ukrainian soldiers confirm the widespread use of torture in Russian captivity.

She also thanked the Ukrainian authorities for granting the UN mission access to facilities where Russian prisoners of war are held and for ensuring confidential communication.

In an earlier interview with the Dutch TV channel NOS on Aug. 8, Bell said 95% of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia are tortured.

“(Ukrainian soldiers) are subjected to torture during initial interrogation, and that includes being beaten with metal rods, sticks, (they are) stripped, brutally beaten, (and tortured) with electric shocks," Bell said, remarking that these are among the worst conditions she has encountered in her 20-year UN career.

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on July 20 that most released Ukrainian prisoners had not been visited by the Red Cross representatives while in Russian captivity.

Author: Daria Svitlyk
