UN has recorded 376 sexual violence cases related to Russian war against Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova November 25, 2024 8:01 PM 2 min read
A protester holds a poster "Stop Raping Our Women And Children" during the human chain against the killing of children by Russian forces during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Edmonton, Canada May 8, 2022. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 376 cases of sexual violence have been documented during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) reported on Nov. 25.

The figure includes 262 men, most of whom were tortured in captivity on occupied territories or in Russia, 104 women, as well as children — 10 girls and two boys, according to the report.

"War-related sexual violence is a violation of international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law," the mission said.

"Preventing this kind of violence and bringing perpetrators to justice is a shared responsibility based on states' human rights obligations."

In April, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told the U.N. Security Council that Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon against civilians and prisoners of war.

Citing testimonies from people released from Russian captivity, Kyslytsya said that over 50 percent of detainees suffered torture, rape, or other forms of sexual violence.

The Kyiv Independent in June identified two Russian soldiers who were involved in the rape of two women during the occupation of Kyiv and Kherson oblasts in March 2022. Subsequently, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office charged one of them, Mykola Senenko, with raping a woman in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian women shared their accounts of rape by Russian forces. We found their assailants
Editor’s Note: This story was produced in collaboration with the Organized Crime and Corruption and Reporting Project (OCCRP) and is published by both organizations. The story is based on the Kyiv Independent’s latest investigative documentary, “He Came Back.” The day after Russia launched its full…
The Kyiv IndependentOlesia Bida
Author: Kateryna Denisova
