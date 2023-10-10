Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Police: Over 50 cases of Russian sexual violence under investigation

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2023 6:19 PM 2 min read
The entrance to a torture chamber in liberated Mykolaiv Oblast. (Photo: SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Police are currently investigating 54 cases of sexual violence against Ukrainians involving 19 different Russian soldiers, police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine on Oct. 10.

During the occupation of Kherson, a group of Russian soldiers under investigation reportedly detained and brutalized more than 200 Ukrainians in the city, most of whom were civilians.

"They were beaten, tortured, and received limited food and water. The occupiers used sexual torture in the form of electric shocks on the genitals of at least 24 people," Vyhivskyi said.

He added that the police are investigating crimes against civilians that occurred during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast, including rape. Some of those who suffered such sexual violence were reportedly children, including a four-year-old.

The victims mentioned in Vyhivskyi's interview are just a few of those who have been subject to torture or sexual violence at the hands of Russia's military since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon of war. We record such cases wherever the Russian military is stationed,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in Feb. 2023.

In June, Kostin described Russia's use of sexual violence as "systematic," adding that he viewed it as an "element of genocide."

Report: Half of Ukrainians held by Russians in Kherson Oblast tortured
Nearly half of Ukrainians held in Russian detention facilities in the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast were tortured when the territory was under Russian occupation, with many also being subject to sexual violence, according to a report compiled by Western lawyers and published on Aug. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentSofiya Tryzub-Cook
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
