Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United Nations, War crimes, sexual violence
Edit post

Ukraine's UN envoy: Russia uses sexual violence as weapon of war

by Abbey Fenbert April 24, 2024 6:39 AM 2 min read
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council, attends a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York City on April 15, 2024. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian Federation uses sexual violence as a weapon against civilians and prisoners of war, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on April 23.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has recorded nearly 300 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Kyslytsya addressed Russia's weaponization of sexual violence during the Security Council's annual open debate on the worldwide escalation of sexual violence in conflict zones.

Citing testimony from people released from Russian captivity, Kyslytsya said that over 50 percent of detainees suffered torture, rape, or other forms of sexual violence. He also mentioned the Prosecutor General's documented crimes, whose victimes include 188 women, 102 men, and 15 minors.

The recorded figures are likely an undercount, Kyslytsya said.

"Survivors cannot wait until the war is over," he said.  "They need support and justice now."

Ukraine has launched a pilot program to provide emergency financial reparations to victims of sexual violence, Kyslytsya said. The program is supported by the Global Survivors Fund, which advocates for victims of conflict-related sexual assault.

The Russian Federation's representative said Kyslytsya's allegations were unverified and said the debate had become a platform for "political statements, outright lies and manipulation."

Kyslytsya said that Russia's war crimes were documented in reports from the Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Opinion: Sexual violence is not a hidden war crime in Ukraine
Working alongside investigators and prosecutors on sexual and gender-based crimes is a horrific experience. It involves listening to, reading, and hearing accounts of unimaginable suffering in sickening detail. To support the work of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Mobile Justice Teams (MJTs…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Mykytenko

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.