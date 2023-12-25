Skip to content
Official: Russia hits third humanitarian aid base in Kherson in 5 days

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 6:01 PM 1 min read
A humanitarian aid center in Kherson burns after being hit by Russian forces on Dec. 20, 2023. (Social Media)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a third humanitarian aid center in Kherson within five days, the head of the emergency response unit for the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast Mykola Taranenko said in a comment to Hromadske radio on Dec. 25.

Taranenko also referenced the overnight Russian strike on Dec. 20, which "completely destoryed" the humanitarian aid facility ran by the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast and its resources inside.

"They [Russian forces] targeted the storage facilities of other organizations twice, but very recently they hit our humanitarian aid facility, the Red Cross facility," said Taranenko.

"They hit it with Shaheds (Iranian-designed loitering munitions) in a targeted manner. Our facility, for example, was targeted by three Shaheds; everything burned down."

Russian forces launched 71 strikes on Kherson Oblast in the past day, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, drones, and aviation according to regional authorities.

The attacks on the southern region killed one person and wounded two more, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A factory in Kherson was damaged, he added.

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts
Russian attacks against Kherson and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours killed one person and wounded another five, regional authorities reported on Dec. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.