Official: Russia hits third humanitarian aid base in Kherson in 5 days

Russian forces struck a third humanitarian aid center in Kherson within five days, the head of the emergency response unit for the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast Mykola Taranenko said in a comment to Hromadske radio on Dec. 25.

Taranenko also referenced the overnight Russian strike on Dec. 20, which "completely destoryed" the humanitarian aid facility ran by the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast and its resources inside.

"They [Russian forces] targeted the storage facilities of other organizations twice, but very recently they hit our humanitarian aid facility, the Red Cross facility," said Taranenko.

"They hit it with Shaheds (Iranian-designed loitering munitions) in a targeted manner. Our facility, for example, was targeted by three Shaheds; everything burned down."

Russian forces launched 71 strikes on Kherson Oblast in the past day, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, drones, and aviation according to regional authorities.

The attacks on the southern region killed one person and wounded two more, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A factory in Kherson was damaged, he added.