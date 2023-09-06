Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK defense secretary confirms Challenger 2 tank destroyed in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2023 11:49 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian recruits and their British Armed Forces trainers complete a session on the operation of a Challenger 2 tank at a military facility, on Feb. 23, 2023 in Southern England. (Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed for Sky News on Sept. 6 that a British-made Challenger 2 tank in service with the Ukrainian military had been destroyed by Russian artillery.

"It may be the first loss, as far as we're aware... We gifted 14 of these Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. We accept that in the war zone, there can be material losses," Shapps said, adding that London does not plan to replace the vehicle.

According to the defense secretary, the tank was hit by artillery, and as the crew was attempting to put out a fire, it was hit again. Shapps stressed that all crew members have survived.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

A video capturing the destroyed British-supplied tank began to circulate on social media on Sept. 5. According to the open-source intelligence (OSINT) channel OSINTtechnical, the vehicle was destroyed near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The U.K. confirmed in January the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to give Ukrainian forces the much-needed edge in the counteroffensive. It has joined other Kyiv partners in providing advanced Western armor, also including Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks.

According to Forbes, five of Ukraine's Leopard 2 tanks have been destroyed during the ongoing counteroffensive. The losses reportedly occurred in the early weeks of the counteroffensive on the southern front line near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

Politico: 10 Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine by mid-September
According to U.S. Defense Department sources, 10 out of 31 promised Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine in mid-September, Politico reported on Aug. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentArtem Mamadzhanov

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.