Umerov spoke with Pentagon chief by phone

by Lance Luo November 26, 2023 3:16 AM 1 min read
United States Secretary of Defense LLoyd Austin and new Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov attend the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on September 19, 2023. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with Pentagon head Lloyd Austin by phone on Nov. 25 and discussed Russian airstrikes, the U.S. Department of Defense revealed.

“Secretary Austin condemned Russia's continued barrage of missile and Unmanned Aerial System attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.”

The two defense chiefs pledged to remain in close contact.

“They also discussed security assistance priorities, as Ukraine continues to fight Russian aggression.”

Umerov: Death of soldiers at award ceremony ‘could have been avoided’
The organizers of the award ceremony, where at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were allegedly killed in a Russian attack, ignored basic security measures that could have prevented the incident, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Lance Luo
11:24 PM

Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
9:18 PM

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger.'

After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
