Umerov spoke with Pentagon chief by phone

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with Pentagon head Lloyd Austin by phone on Nov. 25 and discussed Russian airstrikes, the U.S. Department of Defense revealed.



“Secretary Austin condemned Russia's continued barrage of missile and Unmanned Aerial System attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.”



The two defense chiefs pledged to remain in close contact.



“They also discussed security assistance priorities, as Ukraine continues to fight Russian aggression.”