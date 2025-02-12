Ukraine will no longer create new brigades, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will no longer form new military brigades, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said in a television interview on Feb. 11.

His comments come as Ukraine's army is set to reform its structure, introducing a corps system to replace its current brigade-level system.

The government will now focus on strengthening existing brigades operating in combat zones by replenishing them, Palisa said.

"There is a detailed plan... In my opinion, the transition to a corps system is long overdue," Palisa said.

"This... is not just a matter of time, it will allow us to be more effective on the battlefield in terms of management and use resources more efficiently."

Training will continue in existing brigades taking into account situations that arose in the past, Palisa added, possibly referring to recent military controversies.

Ukrainian authorities have faced criticism for shortcomings in the military, including problems with the French-trained 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade and the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov ordered an investigation on Dec. 16 into the alleged abuse, extortion, and humiliation of soldiers in the 211th Brigade by their commanders.

The incidents involving the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade garnered widespread backlash. In one of the alleged cases of abuse, Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Pastukh ordered subordinates to tie a victim to a wooden cross, where the soldier was immobilized for four hours.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a military ombudsman to oversee conditions in Ukraine's Armed Forces.