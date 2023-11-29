Ukroboronprom refutes claim that Russian company imported Ukrainian products

This audio is created with AI assistance

The state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm) denied on Nov. 29 earlier media reports that a Russian company had imported spare parts for military aircraft and helicopters manufactured by Ukrainian enterprises.

Independent Russian news outlet Important Stories reported on Nov. 27 that Avia FED Service, a Moscow-based spare parts dealer, supplied the Russian aircraft sector with $4.2 million worth of spare parts from Ukrainian factories between January 2022 and July 2023.

This number included $1.4 million worth of spare parts for repairing Antonov An-124 transport planes, imported from Kharkiv's "FED" Machine-Building Plant, the news outlet alleged, citing customs data.

Important Stories also wrote that some of the supplies came from Motor Sich, a Zaporizhzhia-based company whose president, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, was arrested for treason and collaborating with Russia last October.

The investigation claimed Avia FED Service used the United Arab Emirates-based LINKER and Kyrgyzstan-based Bakaitorg1 as intermediaries for the purchases.

The Ukrainian Defense Industry refuted the report, saying that the Ukrainian companies named in the investigation have not worked with Avia FED Service since 2014 and never made any contracts with LINKER or Bakaitorg1.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enterprises of JSC 'Ukrainian Defense Industry' have not exported the products mentioned in the report at all," the announcement read.

"The materials collected during the relevant inspection were transferred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation."