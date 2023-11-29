Skip to content
Ukroboronprom refutes claim that Russian company imported Ukrainian products

by Martin Fornusek November 29, 2023 2:39 PM 2 min read
A view of Motor Sich headquarters in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on April 9, 2021. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm) denied on Nov. 29 earlier media reports that a Russian company had imported spare parts for military aircraft and helicopters manufactured by Ukrainian enterprises.

Independent Russian news outlet Important Stories reported on Nov. 27 that Avia FED Service, a Moscow-based spare parts dealer, supplied the Russian aircraft sector with $4.2 million worth of spare parts from Ukrainian factories between January 2022 and July 2023.

This number included $1.4 million worth of spare parts for repairing Antonov An-124 transport planes, imported from Kharkiv's "FED" Machine-Building Plant, the news outlet alleged, citing customs data.

Important Stories also wrote that some of the supplies came from Motor Sich, a Zaporizhzhia-based company whose president, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, was arrested for treason and collaborating with Russia last October.

The investigation claimed Avia FED Service used the United Arab Emirates-based LINKER and Kyrgyzstan-based Bakaitorg1 as intermediaries for the purchases.

The Ukrainian Defense Industry refuted the report, saying that the Ukrainian companies named in the investigation have not worked with Avia FED Service since 2014 and never made any contracts with LINKER or Bakaitorg1.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enterprises of JSC 'Ukrainian Defense Industry' have not exported the products mentioned in the report at all," the announcement read.

"The materials collected during the relevant inspection were transferred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation."

Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company
The long-running drama over the reform of UkrOboronProm, Ukraine’s problematic state-owned defense production giant, is seeing a new round amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of the country. On March 21, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree initiating the conglomerate’s transformati…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
