Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the head of Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturing giant Motor Sich arrested on Oct. 23 allegedly for collaborating with Russia, has held a Russian passport since 2000, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

After Bohuslaiev's arrest, phone conversations were published by the Security Service of Ukraine in which he sought to send Ukrainian made attack helicopter engines to Russia via third countries, and also expressed hope that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's administration would fall in the face of Russia's advance.

"We (in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) have a nuclear power plant and hydroelectric plant; (Ukrainian authorities) are scared... They will go away. (Volodymyr) Zelensky will be kicked out, and they will leave, no problems," Bohuslaiev allegedly said.

