Ukrenergo warns of electricity shortages until evening

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2023 3:55 PM 1 min read
Electricity pylons stand at dawn near Odesa, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
State grid operator Ukrenergo warned of electricity shortages in Ukraine on Nov. 22, and urged consumers to use electricity sparingly until evening.

"Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time, turn off the lights in empty rooms, postpone washing to night hours," Ukrenergo advised.

According to the state grid operator, the shortages result from increased consumption due to the onset of cold weather and an insufficient volume of electricity imported from the EU.

Additionally, "some power units are still being rebuilt after being hit by Russian missiles and drones, and the restored ones cannot carry the same load as before the damage."

As of the morning of Nov. 22, Russian attacks have damaged energy networks in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts, and 427 settlements are cut off from electricity, Ukrenergo reported.

Ukraine is bracing for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid as temperatures fall below zero.

Preparations have been made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure from Russian attacks in the winter months.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:41 PM

3:31 PM

