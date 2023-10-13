Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo: Germany to provide $80-million grant to protect critical infrastructure

by Nate Ostiller October 13, 2023 4:07 PM 2 min read
Workers dismantle an autotransformer that stands completely destroyed after the Ukrenergo high voltage power substation was directly hit by a missile strike on Oct. 17, 2022, as Russia launched air attacks across Ukraine, on Nov. 10, 2022, in central Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German development bank KfW will provide the Ukrainian state-run energy operator Ukrenergo with a 76-million euro ($80 million) grant to strengthen and protect Ukraine's energy capabilities, Ukrenergo announced on Oct. 13.

The funds will be used to modernize existing energy infrastructure, install new high-voltage equipment, and construct protections for substations, Ukrenergo said.

The planned works aim "to increase the reliability of power supply to customers," especially in anticipation of Russia's expected campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure this coming winter.

The grant is designed to go hand-in-hand with the additional air defense package Germany announced it will provide to Ukraine on Oct. 10.  

The package includes an additional Patriot air defense system, which Germany pledged on Oct. 5 it would provide to Kyiv. IRIS-T and Gepard systems are also included.

In total, Ukrenergo was able to procure more than 220 million euros in grants and loans from KfW. A number of other German companies also provided Ukrenergo with parts and other equipment needed to repair energy infrastructure.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russia will likely launch a record number of drones against Ukraine as it seeks to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
