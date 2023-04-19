Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E increase capacity for Ukraine, Moldova to import electricity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Ukrenergo grid operator and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) have increased Ukraine and Moldova’s capacity to import electricity from Europe, Ukrenergo said on Facebook on April 18.

Ukrenergo said that the two countries will now be able to import up to 1,050 megawatts, or 200 more than was previously possible.

The two entities met on April 18 at a plenary meeting of the Regional Group of Continental Europe, where they assessed the performance of energy systems in Ukraine and continental Europe.

According to Ukrenergo, operators of the ENTSO-E transmission system will evaluate whether it is possible to increase the bandwidth between Continental Europe and Ukraine/Moldova even further.

Ukrenego reported on April 8 that Russian forces had used over 1,200 missiles to attack Ukraine’s energy system since October 2022, putting an enormous amount of strain on the Ukrainian energy system.