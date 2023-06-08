Media: Russia preparing terror attack to distract from Kakhovka disaster

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing to stage a terror attack on its gas transmission system to blame Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported on June 8, referring to its sources in Ukraine's military intelligence.

One of the goals of the operation is to divert attention from Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, according to the report.

Russia is reportedly adjusting the pressure in several compressor stations of their gas pipelines.

The intelligence sources explain this as a sign of preparations for a staged terrorist attack against main pipelines or other sites of critical gas infrastructure.

The Kremlin plans to use the attack to divert attention from the Kakhovka destruction and sow distrust between Ukraine and its allies, according to the report.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive floods in southern Ukraine.