Ukrainians raise nearly $7 million in less than 2 days to restore children's hospital hit in Russian missile attack

Ukrainians have raised Hr 300 million (around $7 million) to rebuild the Okhmatdyt children's hospital hit by a Russian missile on July 8, the fundraising platform United24 reported on July 10.

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was struck with Kh-101 cruise missile during a Russian mass aerial attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

The attack against the medical facility killed two people, including a doctor, and wounded 32 others. The strike also destroyed one building and damaged four others in the hospital.

United24 and Monobank, Ukraine's largest mobile-only bank, launched a fundraising campaign for Hr 100 million (nearly $2.5 million). Within 22 hours, Ukrainians had collected Hr 250 million (nearly $6 million).

The collection amount reached 300 million (around $7 million) at around 10 a.m. local time on July 10, according to United24. The funds were raised within 41 hours.

Some 320,000 Ukrainians from 55 countries joined the fundraising campaign, Oleh Horokhovskyi, Monobank's co-founder and CEO, said.

The largest one-time donation was worth Hr 20 million (nearly $500,000), he added.

In total, Russia's missile attack on the capital on July 8 killed 33 and injured 121 others.

Search and rescue operations related to this attack concluded on July 10. In total, emergency workers rescued 11 people in the aftermath of the attack.