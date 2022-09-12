Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Counteroffensive, Kharkiv Oblast, Weapons
Edit post

Ukrainians capture Russian ammo, weapons, vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast

by Igor Kossov September 12, 2022 8:42 PM 3 min read
Ukrainian troops examine a stockpile of mines left behind by retreating Russians in Kharkiv Oblast. (Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast forced Russian soldiers to beat a hasty retreat, abandoning ammunition and equipment to be captured by Ukrainian forces.

Since the beginning of the advance on Sept. 7, Ukraine has liberated about 3,000 square kilometers, or over 40 settlements, in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine recaptured the strategic city of Izium, which was used as one of Russia’s main logistics bases. Ukrainian forces also took Kupiansk, the railway hub supplying Russia's front lines in northeastern Ukraine. Multiple settlements on the border with Russia, including Kozacha Lopan and Volchansk, have also been returned under Ukrainian control.

This push weakened the Russian forces in the Donbas, helping the Ukrainian forces to retake the important towns of Bohorodychne and Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast.

When the Russians fled, they left behind stockpiles of mines, grenades, portable rockets and multiple types of fighting vehicles.

"Under the pressure of Ukrainian warriors, the Russian occupiers are fleeing and leaving behind entire arsenals," Vladyslav Abdula, spokesman for the Kharkiv Region Department of the Security Service of Ukraine wrote on Facebook. "We know what to do with them and will definitely use them as intended — against the enemies."

Abdula posted pictures of what looked like stockpiles of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines sitting in a warehouse.

More footage of Ukrainian soldiers looking around a building packed with cases of ammunition, rockets and grenades appeared on Twitter. The Ukrainian soldiers joked, calling the windfall a “lend-lease,” the name of the U.S. program that simplifies military aid to Ukraine.

Kupiansk, Izium liberated as Russian defenses collapse amid rapid Ukrainian advance in Kharkiv Oblast
The Kyiv Independent

Liberated Kharkiv Oblast residents from Zaliznychne told the Washington Post that Russians dropped their weapons on the ground when they fled, with some jumping onto stolen bicycles, trying to pass for locals.

Vehicular losses were also great. Many pictures of Kharkiv Oblast showed abandoned Russian assets ranging from main battle tanks to engineering vehicles, self-propelled mortars and supply trucks

Analyst Jakub Janovsky estimated that Russia lost a total of 336 fighting vehicles in the country from Sept. 7-11. A full 102 vehicles were lost on Sept. 11 alone, most of them in Kharkiv Oblast.

WarSpotting’s online database says that in September, Ukrainians in Kharkiv Oblast captured 18 T-72 tanks (including T-72s, T-72Bs and T72B3s) and a dozen M-80 tanks (including M-80s, M-802BVs, and M-80BVMs).

According to the same database, dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, including MT-LBs and various models of BTRs and BMPs, were captured in Kharkiv in September.

Ukrainian forces also seized several self-propelled howitzers, including Msta and Akatsiya models, according to multiple sources.

Photos posted in open source online channels show that the Ukrainians also reportedly captured a mine clearing vehicle, an armored recovery vehicle, a R-149MA1 command and staff vehicle, and various Russian trucks used for fuel, transport and logistics.

Valentyn Ermolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Operational Command East, which includes Kharkiv, told the Kyiv Independent that he could not confirm any numbers at this time.

According to investigative project Oryx, as of Sept. 7, Ukraine has been visually confirmed to have captured more than 1,500 vehicles and other pieces of equipment from the Russian army.

Oryx found that since the start of the conflict, Russia has lost 5,802 vehicles. This includes 1,073 tanks, 334 of which were captured and 51 were abandoned, since the beginning of the war. The Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent Russian monitor, says the Oryx database covers nearly 70% of the total equipment lost by both sides, as it includes only fully-verified losses.

However, despite these losses and Russia’s poor maintenance of its tank fleet, it likely has thousands more combat-worthy tanks, enough to potentially fight for years.

How many tanks does Russia really have?
The Kyiv Independent
Igor Kossov
Igor Kossov
Reporter
Igor is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously covered conflict in the Middle East, investigated corruption in Ukraine and man-made environmental damage in Southeast Asia. He has a Master’s in Journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and was published in the Kyiv Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, Daily Beast and Foreign Policy.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.