Edit post

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina posthumously receives Prix Voltaire Special Award

by Sonya Bandouil December 9, 2024 3:56 AM 2 min read
A portrait of the writer Victoria Amelina stands on her grave among flowers during a burial ceremony at the Lychakiv cemetery on July 5, 2023, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Hryvul/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was posthumously honored with the Prix Voltaire Special Award at the 34th International Publishers Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, PEN Ukraine reported on Dec. 6.

The International Publishers Association presents the Prix Voltaire Special Award to honor the laureate's efforts in defending freedom of expression and to underscore how their voice was silenced.

Amelina, who documented war crimes and authored several notable works, was killed in 2023 following a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk.

She was in Kramatorsk with a delegation of Colombian writers and journalists on June 27 when Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at the city, hitting a popular restaurant downtown. 13 people were killed and 60 were injured following the strike.

Amelina was one of Ukraine's most popular young writers. Her work has been translated into numerous languages, including English, Polish, Italian, Spanish, German, Croatian, Dutch, Czech, and Hungarian.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, accepted the award on Amelina's behalf.

"I am once again amazed at how much she did - traveled and spoke, volunteered, documented war crimes, wrote a book. And of course, I am very sad that Vika cannot receive her award herself, Matviichuk said of Amelina. “But the bridges she built between Ukraine and the world are still functioning, and this is very palpable at this international congress of authors and publishers.”

Ukrainian poet Myroslav Herasymovych killed on front line
Ukrainian poet, prose writer, and screenwriter Myroslav Herasymovych was killed in action on Nov. 25 in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, according to his brother’s Facebook post.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

