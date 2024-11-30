Ukrainian poet Myroslav Herasymovych killed on front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian poet, prose writer, and screenwriter Myroslav Herasymovych was killed in action on Nov. 25 in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, according to his brother’s Facebook post.

Herasymovych, born in Lutsk on 29 November 1967, died just days before his 57th birthday.

He was a graduate of the Taras Shevchenko National University's Faculty of Journalism.

"In the battle with Russia, my brother, Myroslav, gave away his life in the city of Avdiivka,” his brother Taras Kulyk shared.

Over 100 Ukrainian artists have been killed since 2022, according to the writer’s association PEN Ukraine.