Ukrainian poet Myroslav Herasymovych killed on front line

by Sonya Bandouil November 30, 2024 2:58 AM 1 min read
Myroslav Herasymovych at the Revolution of Dignity. (Vitalijus Kvitka/Facebook)
Ukrainian poet, prose writer, and screenwriter Myroslav Herasymovych was killed in action on Nov. 25 in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, according to his brother’s Facebook post.

Herasymovych, born in Lutsk on 29 November 1967, died just days before his 57th birthday.

He was a graduate of the Taras Shevchenko National University's Faculty of Journalism.

"In the battle with Russia, my brother, Myroslav, gave away his life in the city of Avdiivka,” his brother Taras Kulyk shared.

Over 100 Ukrainian artists have been killed since 2022, according to the writer’s association PEN Ukraine.

UNESCO condemns recent Russian attack on historic center of Odesa
A UNESCO mission, led by Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, head of the UNESCO Office in Ukraine, arrived on Nov. 16 to inspect recently damaged cultural heritage sites. The organization has not yet released the results of the assessments.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
