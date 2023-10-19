Ukrainian writer Pavliuk to lead Defense Ministry's press office

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian writer-turned-serviceman Illarion Pavliuk announced on Oct. 19 that he will now lead the Defense Ministry's Press and Information Department.

The position was previously held by former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. For the past year and a half, Pavliuk served in Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR).

"Today, I officially concluded my service in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry. Incredibly proud of having had the privilege to wear the owl emblem on my shoulder," Pavliuk wrote on Facebook.

Maliar, Pavliuk's predecessor, served under former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was dismissed on Sept. 3. Reznikov was replaced by Rustem Umerov on Sept. 6.

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Pavliuk was best known for his work in literature and journalism. He is one of many Ukrainian writers who joined the military to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.

His 2020 novel, "I See that Darkness Interests You," was a bestseller in Ukraine. It follows a criminal psychologist from Kyiv who is sent to a remote village to find a girl who has gone missing and uncovers disturbing truths during the investigation.