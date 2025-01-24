paint paint
'More than 50 explosions’ — Massive drone strike targets Russian refinery, plants

by Martin Fornusek January 24, 2025 12:09 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A screenshot of a video that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike against Ryazan, Russia, on Jan. 24, 2025. (SBU source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: The article was updated with a confirmation by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOS) struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant in an overnight drone strike on Jan. 24, an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack was later confirmed by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The news comes as Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 37 in Bryansk Oblast, 20 in Ryazan Oblast, and 17 in the Kursk and Saratov oblasts each.

The refinery, one of Russia’s largest, has the capacity of 17 million metric tons of oil per year. At least three oil depots and a workshop were set ablaze, according to the source.

0:00
/
A video that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike against Ryazan, Russia, on Jan. 24, 2025. (SBU source)

The statement confirms earlier reports in Russian Telegram channels that the Ryazan Oil Refinery caught fire after a drone attack.

"SBU and SOS drones also targeted an oil pumping station at the Ryazan Thermal Power Plant," the source said, without revealing details on possible consequences. Local residents reported more than 50 explosions, according to the source.

Ryazan lies roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Ukraine’s border.

Drones also attacked the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant in Russia's Bryansk and other facilities in the city, the independent Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing Russian Emergencies Ministry sources.

It is not immediately clear whether the plant, which produces components for the Russian military, suffered significant damage in the attack. The drone strike also damaged windows and the facade of a building of the Investigative Committee, and the Institute of Management and Business caught fire, according to Astra.

Andrii Kovalenko, the counter-disinformation chief at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, also reported on the attack against the Kremniy plant.

The facility has suspended operations after sustaining hits, Kovalenko claimed, saying that the plant produces microelectronics for Russian air defenses, Iskander missiles, electronic warfare equipment, and drones.

This is the third time the plant was hit during the full-scale war, Kovalenko said. The city of Bryansk lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

The General Staff also confirmed the attack against the Kremniy plant, without revealing details on possible damage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Recent weeks saw Ukraine again intensify long-range strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia’s rear in an effort to undermine Moscow’s ability to wage war.

0:00
/
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a drone attack against Bryansk, Russia, overnight on Jan. 24, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)
Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast amid drone strike
A fire erupted at the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia after a mass drone attack targeting several regions, Russian Telegram channels reported on Jan. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
MORE NEWS

