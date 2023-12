This audio is created with AI assistance

Ihor Yevtushenko had to rely on crowdfunding to scrape together the $700 he needed to fly to Abu Dhabi and enter the tournament in which he triumphed over all his competitors.

The 49-year-old from Kherson had previously been the champion of Ukraine and Europe in the under 69 kilogram category.

A former diver, he began practicing jiu-jitsu after work at age 42 to stay in shape.