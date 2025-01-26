Ukrainian sailors return home from Houthi captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Houthi militants for 14 months returned to Ukraine on Jan. 25, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

The Yemeni rebel group captured the Galaxy Leader commercial vessel and detained its crew members in November 2023 as part of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea corridor. HUR and the Foreign Ministry announced the Ukrainians' release on Jan. 23.

The three sailors arrived in Odesa on Jan. 25, where they were greeted by relatives, the Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post. A video of the return shows the sailors' emotional reunion with their families.

"What happened today is the result of the well-coordinated long-term work of a large number of people," said Olha Mosyondz, a HUR representative.

"The special operation was implemented on the instructions of the President of Ukraine and thanks to the full support of the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman."

Ukraine has led talks on the release of its citizens since the vessel was captured. The decision to release the sailors came as part of regional de-escalation efforts in the wake of the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Galaxy Leader's multinational crew of 25 included sailors from Romania, Mexico, Bulgaria, and the Philippines. Authorities in the Philippines and Bulgaria have also confirmed the release of their citizens.

The Houthis claimed they had captured the Bahamas-flagged vessel due to its connection to Israel, as the ship is associated with Tel Aviv businessman Abraham Ungar.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently designated the Iran-backed Houthi movement as a terrorist group, potentially threatening efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Red Sea.