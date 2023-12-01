Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian ransomware group dismantled by law enforcement

by Dmytro Basmat December 1, 2023 4:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Judicial and law enforcement authorities from seven countries have dismantled a Ukrainian ransomware group, seizing hundreds of digital equipment in the process, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) announced in a statement on Nov. 28.

The perpetrators, believed to have affected over 1,800 victims in 71 countries, primarily targeted large corporations - bringing business to a standstill and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

The group was accused of compromising IT networks through brute force attacks, SQL attacks on data applications, and by stealing credentials through phishing emails with malicious attachments. Ransom notes were then presented to victims, forcing them to send Bitcoin to attackers in exchange for decryption keys.

Eurojust noted that law and judicial enforcement officers from France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, and the U.S. assisted Ukraine in the investigation.

Between January 2022 and September 2023, 4,000 cyberattacks were recorded by Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team, mainly stemming from pro-Russian non-state actors targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure and its banking sector.

Over the course of the war, Ukraine has invested heavily in its cyber defense capabilities and has increased its offensive cyber tactics targeting Russian assets.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts as harsh winter looms on front line
Key developments on Nov. 30: * Zelensky, Umerov visit military command post in Kupiansk * Zelensky travels to Zaporizhzhia, holds meeting on fortifications * Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 3, injure 12 * Von der Leyen: 480,000 EU-made shells delivered or on the way to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.