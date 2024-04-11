Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Media: Netherlands to allocate additional $429 million to Ukraine for 2024

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 10:36 PM 1 min read
Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, at the Munich Security Conference 2024 on February 17, 2024. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
The Netherlands will allocate an additional 400 million euros ($429 million) to Ukraine, increasing its total pledge for 2024 to more than 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the Dutch broadcaster RTL news reported on April 11, citing sources.

The Dutch government has also set aside 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Ukraine for 2025.

Under outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine; spearheading the fighter jet coalition and pledging to deliver 24 F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Rutte and President Volodymyr Zelensky also signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in March.

The Netherlands held an election in November 2023, which saw Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) come third after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) and the Green Left-Labour alliance.

After months of negotiations, talks to form a new coalition government stalled in early February. Until a new government is formed, Rutte remains the country's caretaker prime minister.

PVV leader Geert Wilders said on Feb. 24 that he was against the Netherlands signing the security cooperation with Ukraine, claiming that "an outgoing cabinet cannot conclude a ten-year agreement."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
1:30 PM

Ukraine, Latvia sign long-term security agreement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, signed a long-term bilateral security agreement, Zelensky announced on April 11 while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.
