Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russia
Edit post

Ukrainian paratroopers repel another massive Russian attack near Kurahove

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 30, 2024 2:48 PM 2 min read
A Russian vehicle destroyed by Ukrainian forces during an engagement in the Kurakhove sector.
A Russian vehicle destroyed by Ukrainian forces during an engagement in the Kurakhove sector in Donetsk Oblast. Footage published on July 30, 2024. (Command of Airborne Assault Troops/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade stopped another large-scale attempt by Russian forces to advance near Kurahove in Donetsk Oblast, the Airborne Assault Troops Command reported on July 30.

Moscow has been ramping up its efforts to push forward in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors in Ukraine's east, with the Ukrainian military acknowledging the situation is "tense and difficult."

Russian forces reportedly used 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles, and one buggy during the most recent attack.

The Airborne Assault Troops Command shared a video of the battle and reported that Ukrainian forces managed to stop the assault, dealing 68 casualties to Russian troops, including 36 killed and 32 injured soldiers.

0:00
/
Footage of an engagement between Ukraine's 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade and Russian troops near Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast. Video published on July 30, 2024. (Command of Airborne Assault Troops/Telegram)

Twelve armored vehicles, eight tanks, nine motorcycles, and one buggy were also destroyed, the unit said.

Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update that the airborne troops managed to repel 21 attacks in the Kurahove sector.

Last week, Russia carried out one of the largest ground attacks since the beginning of the full-scale war near Kurahove.

Ukrainian forces managed to fend it off, destroying six tanks, seven armored vehicles, and 12 motorcycles, killing 40 and injuring 37 Russian soldiers, as reported by the press center of the 79th Brigade.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine damages Russian bomber 1,800 km away from border
Ukrainian forces hit the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed on July 29.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.