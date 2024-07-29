Ukraine war latest: Ukraine damages Russian bomber 1,800 km away from border

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces hit the Olenya military airfield in Russia's Murmansk Oblast, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, confirmed on July 29 on national television.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airfields of Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Engels in Saratov Oblast, and Diagilevo in Ryazan Oblast overnight on July 27. Ukraine also struck an oil refinery in the latter of the three oblasts.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 12 kamikaze drones in five regions, including Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk, and Lipetsk, on July 27.

The damage dealt to aircraft such as the Tu-22M3 bomber is vital because the Russian military-industrial sector currently does not have the means to produce such equipment, according to Yusov.

"This is something that the Soviet Union could produce, and that is why they (Russian forces) are trying to hide them so far away," Yusov said.

The Olenya airfield, where the Tu-22M3 was hit, is located about 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

While Ukraine does not have permission to fire Western-made long-range weapons deep inside Russian territory, the embattled country frequently uses domestically-produced drones for these attacks.

Germany delivers Leopard 1 tanks, other aid to Ukraine

Berlin has handed over eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 21,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and other aid in its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on July 29.

The tranche also included two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts, 10 unmanned surface vessels, as well as 10 ground surveillance radars.

Ukraine also received 24,810 combat helmets and one field hospital.

The eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts were delivered under a joint initiative with Denmark.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported in May, citing its unnamed source. However, the country's military aid for Kyiv will be cut by half next year, according to a draft 2025 budget document reported by Reuters on July 17.

80th Brigade commander promised promotion after commanders speak out against dismissal

Emil Ishkulov, the commander of Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade, will be promoted to a higher position, the command of Air Assault Forces said on July 29 after an appeal from high-ranking officers opposed to his imminent dismissal.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainska Pravda published an address from the brigade in which commanders called on Ukraine's political and military leadership to keep Ishkulov in his post.

The address was reportedly provoked by the officers finding out about plans to dismiss the commander.

"We don't understand why commanders who have unquestioned authority among the personnel, who have a victorious combat record and experience of a big war, are out of favor with the top leadership of the Armed Forces," the commanders said in the video.

The reason for Ishkulov's dismissal was that he "opposed a task that didn't correspond to the brigade's strength," Ukrainska Pravda wrote without specifying its sources.

Soon after, the command of Air Assault Forces said that this information was "inaccurate" and contained "incorrect interpretations."

Praising Ishkulov's "invaluable experience," the military said that the colonel would be promoted to a higher position.

"This will allow him to apply his knowledge, skills, and leadership qualities gained during the planning and organization of combat operations on the scale of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces," the statement read.

This is the second appeal in recent weeks by the Ukrainian military in support of a brigade commander allegedly about to be removed. On July 15, soldiers from Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade spoke out to oppose the dismissal of their commander, Ivan Holishevskyi.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol.

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, one of the Azov Brigade's commanders, said on June 23 that he filed an official complaint to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation into a high-ranking general, later confirmed to be Sodol, who was accused of being responsible for the deaths "of more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general."

US announces $200 million defense aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. pledged a new package of weapons, ammunition and other defense aid for Ukraine worth up to $200 million, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby announced on July 29.

The package is being provided to Kyiv under the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), which takes military equipment from existing U.S. military stockpiles, meaning that potential procurement-related delays will be limited.

This tranche includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems, and artillery as well as anti-tank weapons.

In addition, the Pentagon announced an aid package using approximately $1.5 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

On top of funding to maintain equipment previously committed by Washington, the newly announced capabilities include ammunition for HIMARS, munitions for NASAMS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, electronic warfare equipment, rounds, and other weapons and equipment.

The U.S. Defense Department has identified another $2 billion worth of accounting errors in its estimations of military aid sent to Ukraine, a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed on July 25.

Due to the errors, the Defense Department can send a further $2 billion in weapons to Ukraine to cover the amount already approved by U.S. President Joe Biden.

5th Indian citizen killed in war against Ukraine, media reports

Ravi Moun, a 22-year-old Indian citizen recruited into the Russian army, died in the war against Ukraine, AFP reported on July 29, citing Moun's relatives.

Russia's war against Ukraine resulted in heavy casualties for the Russian military. Seeking to limit unpopular conscription among the domestic population, Moscow has been recruiting foreigners from such countries as Nepal, Somalia, India, Cuba, and others to fight in Ukraine.

Multiple cases of Indian men coming to Russia for work or tourism before being coerced to join the war against Ukraine and, in some cases, dying in battle have been reported.

Moun was the fifth Indian citizen who died in Russia's war in Ukraine while serving in Russian forces, according to AFP.

The Indian national traveled to Russia in January after a private employment agent promised him a job in the transportation sector. Moun was inducted into the military when he arrived in Russia, his brother Ajay told the news agency.

Moun was sent to the front line in March.

After the Indian stopped responding to calls and messages, his brother contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, where he was informed that Moun was dead. The embassy also asked the family to send DNA samples to identify Moun's body.

In July, Moscow agreed to release all Indians serving in its Armed Forces and facilitate their return after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the same month, the Russian authorities began paying compensation to the families of Indian citizens who were recruited for the war and killed in action.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said later that the government continues to work with the Kremlin to return about 50 Indians fighting in the Russian army to their homeland.