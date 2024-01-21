Skip to content
Military: Russia's capture of Kharkiv Oblast village a 'temporary phenomenon'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2024 1:21 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian infantryman keeps watch in the trenches on the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Jan. 7, 2024. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia's capture of Krokhmalne, a village in Kharkiv Oblast, is a “temporary phenomenon,” the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command spokesperson Volodymyr Fityo said, as quoted by Hromadske on Jan. 21.

In its morning summary, Russia’s Defense wrote that the village had been taken over by Russian forces. Fityo noted that Ukrainian troops had been moved to prepared reserve positions to hold the defense and prevent Russia from advancing further.

"We simply don't report on the repulse of 100-200 meters, and for Russian propagandists, any victory must be presented to explain why they lost 7,055 soldiers at the front in the Khortytsia zone of responsibility in January alone," Fityo said during the live televised broadcast.

He added that the front lines shift daily and that the loss of the small village, which had a pre-war population of 45, is a “temporary phenomenon.”

Ukraine managed to repel 21 attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, the Armed Forces General Staff reported earlier in the day. 80 clashes took place on Jan. 20.

General Staff: Russia has lost 376,030 troops in Ukraine
This number includes 760 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
