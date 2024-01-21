Military: Russia's capture of Kharkiv Oblast village a 'temporary phenomenon'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's capture of Krokhmalne, a village in Kharkiv Oblast, is a “temporary phenomenon,” the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command spokesperson Volodymyr Fityo said, as quoted by Hromadske on Jan. 21.



In its morning summary, Russia’s Defense wrote that the village had been taken over by Russian forces. Fityo noted that Ukrainian troops had been moved to prepared reserve positions to hold the defense and prevent Russia from advancing further.



"We simply don't report on the repulse of 100-200 meters, and for Russian propagandists, any victory must be presented to explain why they lost 7,055 soldiers at the front in the Khortytsia zone of responsibility in January alone," Fityo said during the live televised broadcast.



He added that the front lines shift daily and that the loss of the small village, which had a pre-war population of 45, is a “temporary phenomenon.”



Ukraine managed to repel 21 attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, the Armed Forces General Staff reported earlier in the day. 80 clashes took place on Jan. 20.