General Staff: Russia has lost 376,030 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 376,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 21.

This number includes 760 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,181 tanks, 11,466 armored fighting vehicles, 11,862 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,875 artillery systems, 968 multiple-launch rocket systems, 655 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,936 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.