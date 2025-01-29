paint paint
Ukrainian lawmakers seek to temporarily replace USAID with European funding

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2025 7:24 PM 2 min read
The transfer of more than 10 tons of vegetable seeds to more than 200,000 households in front line and liberated communities under the USAID Agricultural and Rural Development Program (AGRO) in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 12, 2024. (Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Getty Images)
Ukraine's parliamentary humanitarian and information policy committee launched consultations with their European counterparts on a temporary replacement of American funding under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the committee announced on Jan. 29.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his inauguration day suspending foreign aid programs for 90 days so they can be reviewed to ensure they align with "American interests" and "American values."

The pause in funding could last for three to six months, according to the committee's statement.

In Ukraine, the organizations affected provide a huge range of humanitarian services, including counseling, organizing cultural events, and providing basic services, often to some of the most vulnerable segments of society.

Agricultural and reconstruction projects, as well as energy infrastructure repairs have also been put on hold due to the decision. A number of Ukrainian independent media were also left without critical funding.

"While the audit is ongoing, Ukraine must take prompt action to avoid destabilizing key processes in the country, as well as to foresee its actions in this direction in the future," the committee said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had ordered a report on U.S.-funded projects in Ukraine affected the freeze on foreign assistance.

"USAID's assistance is an important part of (Ukraine's) path to democratic development and sustainability, especially in the current geopolitical environment," the committee added.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.