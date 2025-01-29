Ukrainian lawmakers seek to temporarily replace USAID with European funding

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliamentary humanitarian and information policy committee launched consultations with their European counterparts on a temporary replacement of American funding under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the committee announced on Jan. 29.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his inauguration day suspending foreign aid programs for 90 days so they can be reviewed to ensure they align with "American interests" and "American values."

The pause in funding could last for three to six months, according to the committee's statement.

In Ukraine, the organizations affected provide a huge range of humanitarian services, including counseling, organizing cultural events, and providing basic services, often to some of the most vulnerable segments of society.

Agricultural and reconstruction projects, as well as energy infrastructure repairs have also been put on hold due to the decision. A number of Ukrainian independent media were also left without critical funding.

"While the audit is ongoing, Ukraine must take prompt action to avoid destabilizing key processes in the country, as well as to foresee its actions in this direction in the future," the committee said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had ordered a report on U.S.-funded projects in Ukraine affected the freeze on foreign assistance.

"USAID's assistance is an important part of (Ukraine's) path to democratic development and sustainability, especially in the current geopolitical environment," the committee added.