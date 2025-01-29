Zelensky orders report on Ukrainian programmes affected by Trump's foreign aid freeze

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered a report on U.S.-funded projects in Ukraine affected by President Donald Trump's freeze on foreign assistance, he said during his evening address on Jan. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days in an executive order signed on his day of inauguration, Jan. 20, putting the existence of many programs in Ukraine in limbo.

"I instructed government officials to provide a report on those American support programmes that are currently suspended," Zelensky said.

"We can provide part of this funding through our state finances, and we will discuss some of them with Europeans and Americans," he added, saying that programs concerning Ukrainian children, veterans and protecting infrastructure would be prioritized.

One of Trump's first actions upon entering the White House was to sign an executive order freezing foreign development assistance for 90 days to conduct a review and ensure it aligns with the new administration's policies.

In Ukraine, the organizations affected provide a huge range of humanitarian services, including counseling, organizing cultural events, and providing basic services, often to some of the most vulnerable segments of society.

The freeze does not apply to military assistance for Ukraine.