Ukrainian intelligence: Russia faces medicine shortages due to sanctions

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuania is investigating the circumstances around how relatives of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were given Lithuanian citizenship between 2011 and 2013, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry announced on Dec. 7.
The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Belarusian national they claim was involved in Ukraine-orchestrated attacks on a key railway line in Russia's far eastern republic of Buryatia the previous week, state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 7.
Australia had imposed sanctions on 13 Russian individuals in connection to the poisoning and the unlawful arrest and sentencing of the prominent Russian opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Dec. 7.
The committees of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, have been "instructed to prepare proposals to protect political and public figures" from Ukrainian attacks, Senator Konstantin Kosachev told Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti on Dec. 7.
Russian forces "marginally advanced" in the industrial zone southeast of the besieged Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report on Dec. 6.
Ukraine's most recent weapons request includes U.S. air defense systems, F-18 "Hornet" fighter jets, drones, and Apache and Blackhawk helicopters, according to documents seen by Reuters journalists on Dec. 6.
The White House announced plans to strengthen "cooperation and co-production" between the U.S. and Ukraine's Defense Industrial Bases following the first day of meetings of the U.S.-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference at the Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6.
During a virtual meeting with other G7 leaders, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Japan's readiness to contribute $4.5 billion in additional funds to support Ukraine's recovery efforts, Kyodo News reported on Dec. 6.
The officials met as part of the U.S.-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference, which aims to enhance collaboration and production between U.S. and Ukrainian defense companies and increase overall weapons production.